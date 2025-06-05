Taylor pedestrian killed in crash: police

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Taylor Police said this happened on June 5 in the 3700 block of N. Main Street This is Taylor's first deadly crash of 2025



A woman was killed in a pedestrian crash in Taylor.

The backstory:

Taylor police said on June 5, around 4:03 p.m., officers received a call reporting a crash in the 3700 block of N. Main Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2013 Subaru driven by 22-year-old Brynn Trovinger, of Jarrell, entered the intersection, failed to yield right of way, and hit 59-year-old Ramona Pavlas, of Taylor.

Pavlas was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection when she was hit. Police said she died at the scene.

This is Taylor's first deadly crash of 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation.