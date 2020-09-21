Taylor resident claims $2 million Powerball prize

A person in Taylor has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize for the drawing on May 13. That person has elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at Power Food Mart located at 600 N. Main Street in Taylor.

The ticket was a Quick Pick ticket with Power Play and matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (39-53-54-56-57) but on the red Powerball number (20). The Power Play was 3.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll over until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

For more information about the lottery you can go to the Texas Lottery website.

