Taylor residents, businesses asked to stop all nonessential water use due to leak

Residents and businesses receiving water from the City of Taylor and other neighboring sources are being asked to immediately cease all nonessential water use due to a water leak at a treatment plant.

The Brazos River Authority said Wednesday a water leak was found at its East Williams County Water Treatment Plant.

This has led to a call for all residents and businesses receiving water from the City of Taylor, Jonah Water Special Utility District and the Lone Star Regional Water Authority to stop nonessential water usage to preserve existing capacity until the issue is resolved.

Businesses that have high water usage, such as laundromats and car washes, are being asked to stop operations until the system is fully charged.

Residents are being asked to not use more water than needed and to save large water volume tasks, such as washing clothes and dishes, for when the system is fully charged. Residents are also asked to refrain from filling pools, watering grass and other similar tasks.

City of Taylor residents can call 512-352-5551 and residents of the Jonah Water SUD can contact the Brazos River Authority at 512-759-1286 for more information or with any questions.