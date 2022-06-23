Taylor Tax Office will be closed June 24 through July 4

The Taylor Tax Office location will be temporarily closed. The Taylor location will be closed Friday, June 24, through Monday, July 4.

The temporary closure will allow the Taylor staff to assist in staffing the three other Williamson County Tax Office facilities, according to the Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector.

The temporary closure will also reportedly allow more focus to be placed on the training of newly hired motor vehicle staff.

"We look forward to reopening the Taylor location to better serve all Williamson County residents," said Tax Assessor/Collector Larry Gaddes.

The Cedar Park and Round Rock locations both have drive-throughs. The Georgetown location handles the bulk of mailed-in title transactions, mailed-in registration renewals, and dealership transactions.

All Williamson County residents are encouraged to renew their vehicle registration online at renew.txdmv.gov or by visiting any Williamson County HEB locations.