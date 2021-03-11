TCSO to resume in-person inmate visitation starting March 16

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that in-person inmate visitation will resume starting March 16.

TCSO says that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards provided guidelines on March 3 to county jails concerning resuming in-person inmate visitation. These guidelines require each jail facility to develop a COVID-19 safety plan that is then submitted to the local health authority for recommendations and then submitted to the commission for final approval.

TCSO says that its plan was submitted to Austin Public Health, who offered no recommended changes. The commission approved TCSO to resume in-person visitation starting March 16.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate and all occupancy requirements in the state of Texas.



All visitors will be required to do the following upon entry to the Visitation Center:

Agree to properly wear a mask covering their face and nose

Have their temperature taken before being allowed access

Review the list of symptoms provided by the CDC and advise if they are experiencing any

All visitation areas will be sanitized after each visit. TCSO says hand sanitizer will be available at various locations for visitors and all restrooms will be stocked with soap.

TCSO is still encouraging visitors to use the Securus Video Visitation System as an alternative contact method. TCSO says that home video visits will continue to be $2.50 per visit until April 1 and attorney video visits will remain at no charge.



To read the full TCSO visitation plan, click here.

