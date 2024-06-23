TDCJ escapee found, now faces felony charges

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kidanny Robles (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says they have found a man that escaped from custody overnight.

33-year-old Kidanny Robles was determined missing from the Clemens Unit trusty camp in Angleton during the routine count at midnight on June 23. Angleton is about 45 miles south of Houston.

He reportedly walked away from the camp, which is a housing location outside the main prison for inmates requiring a lower level of supervision, says TDCJ.

Robles was taken into custody by TDCJ staff about three miles away from the unit. TDCJ says that he refused orders to stop and continued to flee, but was shot in the arm by a TDCJ Captain.

He is serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, robbery, and burglary of a habitat out of Bexar County and a subsequent 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Nueces County. He was released on parole in 2021, but returned to TDCJ custody for a parole violation last year.

He will now also face felony escape charges.