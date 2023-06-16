TEA ends monitoring of Round Rock ISD board of trustees

The Texas Education Agency has announced they've stopped the monitor on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees.

The monitoring began in September 2021 following allegations of misconduct against Round Rock ISD board members.

RRISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez expressed gratitude for the TEA's decision calling it a "reflection of the collective work of the board of trustees to improve their practices and how they serve our community."

In December 2021, the TEA recommended Azaiez be placed on a paid administrative leave amid allegations of assault against the superintendent.

Azaiez served a brief leave, but was ultimately reinstated after an investigation into those allegations was concluded.

The district's statement on the monitor's removal goes on to call the decision a significant milestone and says it indicates the TEA is satisfied with the progress they have made.