Teacher survey shows big pushback on Texas school choice plan

Early voting for the 2024 Texas primary is underway, and a big issue on the ballot is school choice and the voucher program being pushed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

A survey released Tuesday by the Texas American Federation of Teachers comes at a time when voter turnout is running low, but a powerful voting block could be a deciding factor, not just on March 5, but when state lawmakers return to Austin in January.

Texas teachers are heading into spring break, apparently needing a break. Burn out is a big problem according to the Texas AFT survey. Nearly 75% in the poll described themselves feeling burned out over the past 12 months. In a pre-recorded video, three teachers expressed that frustration.

"During COVID, teachers were called heroes, nurses were called heroes, and now educators, medical providers, people like that, are the villains of society," said teacher Tyler Reames.

MORE TEXAS POLITICS NEWS

Zeph Capo, head of Texas AFT, described the survey as more than a red flag.

"This is a crisis. Our survey results are a declaration of disaster. And in an election year like this year, we need people to pay attention," said Capo.

The Texas AFT membership is paying attention to what Abbott is doing. He has spent the past several weeks traveling the state pushing his education saving account idea.

According to the AFT poll, 92% said they will be voting in the March primary and a large majority listed school choice as an issue of concern. Those are big numbers considering that with a statewide membership of 66,000, Texas AFT represents a potentially powerful voting block at the ballot box.

The union, according to Nicole Hill, recently flexed its muscles.

"In November in the constitutional amendment election, the overwhelming passage of prop nine, which was the TRS COLA, we looked at that data, and one in every 100 voters in this state in that election was an AFT member. So we know that they are listening. They're watching. They will turn out," said Hill.

MORE ON THE 2024 ELECTION

Abbott is trying to unseat statehouse Republicans who do not support his education savings account idea. Most GOP "no" votes came from rural House members who pointed out the multimillion dollar voucher plan pitched several times at the Capitol earlier this year was not a real school choice.

AFT is telling its supporters that ESAs will only offer a limited number of vouchers for a limited number of families.

"If those constituents come out and vote, and they send a loud and clear message to the governor that their communities are not for sale, then I think we will have seen a light at the end of the tunnel. I think that's the only thing that's going to get the message through, because clearly it's going to have to come down to the governor of Texas, does he serve the constituents of Texas, or does he serve these out-of-state mega-billionaires like the ones from Pennsylvania or elsewhere," said Capo.

Another education indicator comes out next month. That’s when TRA provides updated numbers on teacher turnover and attrition.