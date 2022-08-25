Teachers in Central Texas get help with school supplies thanks to non-profit

The Teacher Reuse estimates that educators spend anywhere from $800-$1,000 of their money every school year. The new central Texas non-profit is giving teachers a chance to come on a shopping spree for all their needs.

Teachers can find things like bins, totes, bulletin board borders, and posters. There are larger items like alternative seating and tables and everything in between like craft items, laminators, electric 3-hole-punch, and card stock paper.

As Shelly O’Donnell told FOX 7 Austin, teachers decorate to make their classroom warm and inviting, but it’s all done on their own dime.

Retired teachers can also donate their supplies as a means of recycling and helping new and current teachers.

The Teacher Reuse is open:

M-Th 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sat 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The address of the current store is 21003 IH 35 in Kyle.

