Teen arrested for Circle C Ranch hit-and-run

A teen has been arrested for allegedly striking a woman at an intersection in the Circle C Ranch neighborhood in Southwest Austin and then driving away.

Weston Holtz, 18, turned himself in to the Travis County Jail on August 31 for the hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old Sandra K. Neilsen on August 17.

APD officers responded to the crash just after 8:30 a.m. that day at the intersection of Way Lane and South Bay Lane, where a car had hit a pedestrian, later identified as Neilsen, then drove off.

Neilsen was taken to the hospital where she died the next day.

The vehicle involved in the crash, which APD says belongs to Holtz, was found on August 30 by the Santa Rosa Police Department, in California, and a warrant was issued the next day. Holtz then is believed to have flown back to Austin at the time the warrant was issued.

Neighbors spoke to FOX 7 Austin just a few days after the crash, saying Neilsen was loved and this is a huge loss to the tight-knit community.

She was also in cancer remission and was planning on celebrating her 49th wedding anniversary later that day.