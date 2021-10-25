Teen charged in deaths of 3 valet drivers posts bond

article

The teen charged in a deadly crash that left three valet drivers dead and another person injured has been released on bond, records show.

Ahmedaltayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

RELATED: 3 valet drivers killed in crash with speeding car in SW Houston, suspect arrested

Earlier this month, his bond was set at a total of $350,000, but records show it was later reduced to a total of $220,000.

The deadly crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. October 1 in the 5800 block of Fairdale Lane.

RELATED: 17-year-old charged after 3 valet drivers fatally struck by car in SW Houston

According to police, an HPD sergeant saw a white Infiniti G37 engaging in reckless driving in a parking lot and activated his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.

Modawi, the driver of the Infinity, allegedly evaded and drove at a high rate of speed on Fairdale Lane. Police say Modawi struck the three pedestrians before the Infinity flipped.

The pedestrians, identified as valet drivers, ages 18, 22, and 23, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police say Modawi and his male passenger each sustained a broken leg and were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.