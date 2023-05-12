Teen found shot, killed in Manor; police investigating

An 18-year-old was found shot and killed in Manor Tuesday, May 9, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said at 11:29 p.m., officers responded to several calls from people who reported hearing gunshots in the area of Manor Rd. and Rogge Ln.

When officers arrived, they could not find any victims.

A short time later, a woman called 911 stating her boyfriend had been shot. Officers responded a few blocks from where the shots were fired to Breeze Way, and found Davante Reece, 18, with apparent gunshot wounds. Reece died at the scene.

Investigators believe that Reece was shot in the 5700 block of Manor Road. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.