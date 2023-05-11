Williamson County homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect: sheriff
JARRELL, Texas - A Williamson County homeowner shot and killed a man who allegedly had forced his way into the home, officials say.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around midnight May 11 to a burglary-in-progress call in the 6000 block of County Road 239 in Jarrell.
The homeowner shot the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Juan Sanchez-Palafox, after he had forced his way into the home. Deputies arrived and found Sanchez-Palafox dead at the residence, says WCSO.
Anyone with any information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.