Teen girl in Austin is safe after attempted abduction: WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted child abduction.

According to the sheriff's office, on August 21, around 6 a.m., deputies received a report of an attempted child abduction in the 16000 block of FM 1325 in Austin.

A 16-year-old girl reported being grabbed while waiting at a bus stop. She described the attacker as a tall, chunky black male with a bald head and a missing eye.

MORE STORIES:

The teen was able to break free from the attacker and returned home unharmed.

WCSO said the attacker has not been identified.

An investigation is being conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.