Families call for accused fentanyl drug dealer to stay in jail after death of teen

Central Texas families are calling for an accused drug dealer and murderer to stay behind bars.

Families who've lost loved ones to the fentanyl crisis gathered in Georgetown.

They held a rally outside the Williamson County Courthouse where 21-year-old Kreli Haynes was set to go before a judge to potentially get his bond reduced.

Haynes was arrested under a new state law which allowed him to be charged with murder in the fentanyl-poisoning death of 16-year-old Zarek McMeekin back in December.

Zarek was a high school student in Leander ISD when prosecutors say Haynes provided him with the drugs that killed him.

His mother, Martha, spoke on the courthouse steps, Wednesday morning urging other families to educate themselves, and to have Narcan on hand just in case.

"We want to spread awareness for fentanyl poisoning. You don't want to have to walk into your room and find your child deceased," said Martha Ledezma, Zarek's mother. "We would like to get these people off the streets, because who's to say that, you know, he's not going to go out there, and continue selling and continue taking more lives."

Haynes did briefly face a judge, but the bail hearing was postponed to October.

He remains in the Williamson County Jail where he's being held on more than $1.2 million bond.