Teen, juvenile arrested in murder of 18-year-old in Southeast Austin

Police have made an arrest in a Southeast Austin murder.

On Monday, August 7, around 2:22 p.m., investigators say someone dropped off a teenager at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim, 18-year-old Gregory Orork died a short time later.

Homicide detectives think he was shot during a robbery in the 5400 block of Freidrich Lane and a friend took him to St. David's South Austin Medical Center after the shooting.

The suspects, identified as 17-year-old Christian Alba and a juvenile male, took off in a vehicle.

Alba was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on August 9 at the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road on a Capital Murder charge. They also arrested the juvenile at another location.



If you have information, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.



This is Austin's 40th homicide of 2023.