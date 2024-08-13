Teen killed in Austin crash; driver and other passengers leave scene: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A teen was killed in a crash, and the driver and two other passengers in the same car left the scene in Northwest Austin, police said.
Austin police said on August 7, around 2:36 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6800 block of Hart Lane.
One passenger, 16-year-old Andrew Reyes, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries the next day.
The driver and two other passengers in the same car, left the scene, police said.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.