Teen killed in Austin crash; driver and other passengers leave scene: APD

A teen was killed in a crash, and the driver and two other passengers in the same car left the scene in Northwest Austin, police said.

Austin police said on August 7, around 2:36 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6800 block of Hart Lane.

One passenger, 16-year-old Andrew Reyes, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries the next day.

MORE STORIES:

The driver and two other passengers in the same car, left the scene, police said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.