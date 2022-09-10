Teen kills 2 suspected home invaders with shotgun in Channelview: HCSO

Officials say two would-be home invaders in Channelview were killed overnight Saturday and a third remains at large after they were confronted by a teen inside armed with a shotgun.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men in masks tried to break into a home in the 16000 block of 1st St. in east Harris County near Channelview First Baptist Church.

The men were armed and inside the home were a 12-year-old boy and two teenage boys, both 17. One of the 17-year-olds, according to investigators, got a shotgun and fired it several times at the invaders.

Two of them were hit and pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers.

Meanwhile, the third took off in a dark-colored, 4-door sedan, and as of this writing remains at large.

No other injuries were reported, but Sheriff Gonzalez said the case would be presented before a grand jury, as an investigation into the incident remains underway.