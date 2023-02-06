Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin.

Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound.

When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found Joshua Dienno, 20, and Isaac Sandoval, 19, with gunshot wounds.

Dienno died on the scene, and Sandoval died at a local hospital hours later, police said.

Investigators later determined that Sandoval was under the influence of drugs when he shot Dienno. After shooting Dienno, police say Sandoval took his own life.

Police say the two were friends.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 10th homicide of 2023.

___

If you or someone you know needs help, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is 9-8-8. It can be reached by call or text. The Trevor Project also offers counseling help specifically geared toward LGBTQ young people through the Trevor Lifeline. You can reach that by calling 1-866-488-7386 or text ‘START’ to 678-678.