Teenager “gunned down” in front of Travis County apartment

A teenager was murdered in Travis County early Saturday morning.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was shot around 1:30 a.m. at the Villas Tech Ridge apartments in the 13800 block of The Lakes Boulevard.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with the teen's friends. They did not want to be identified but said he was staying with them at the apartment he was shot in front of.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“I want people to know he was gunned down. He was innocent. He was only 16.” one young man said. He and a young woman added that the teen will be remembered as “positive, influential, and courageous.”

Advertisement

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is not identifying the teen until they can notify his family. Public Information Officer Kristen Dark says he is a “young Hispanic male.”

Dark says “multiple” shots were fired. Sunday, at least two bullet holes remained in the front door of the apartment, where the teen was killed.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Dark asks anyone with information to contact their tipline at 512-854-1444.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PFLUGERVILLE NEWS