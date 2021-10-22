Teenager injured in rollover crash on Decker Lane, ATCEMS says

First responders were called out to a four-vehicle collision that resulted in a rollover. The crash reportedly happened in northeast Austin.

According to ATCEMS, an ambulance was dispatched to the crash in the 9200 block of Decker Lane around 4:47 p.m. One teenager was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Another person involved refused ATCEMS transport.

No other information is available, according to ATCEMS.

