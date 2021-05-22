Tennessee hospital stages graduation for senior who couldn't attend his school's ceremony

When a medical emergency threatened to rob Noah Keith of his graduation day, the nurses at Erlanger Baroness Hospital came to the rescue.

They surprised Keith on Friday with his very own commencement ceremony — allowing him to don his cap and gown while receiving his diploma hours before his peers graduated from Grace Baptist Academy.

The ceremony featured the traditional cap toss, smores and gifts — like a Yoda doll and basketball.

Hospital staff and family posed for photos with Keith, as did Grace Baptist Academy Chairman Tom Crum.

This story was reported from Atlanta.