Tesla cameras capture moment trailing car crashes into 18-wheeler

A sedan darting through traffic on a North Carolina highway collided with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday, crumpling the car and sending a hubcap rolling across the interstate.

Benjamin O’Morrow, the driver of a Tesla just ahead of the wreck, captured footage of the incident on two of the car’s cameras on a highway in Charlotte.

O’Morrow told WBTV the driver of the sedan was "going way too fast," so he sped up to get away from the vehicle. But then, O’Morrow’s video shows the driver appearing to dart between the truck and another car, crashing into the side of the tractor-trailer.

The collision left the passenger’s side of the sedan crushed and slightly trapped by the truck’s rear wheels. The sedan became dislodged before the truck could do any more damage to it.

Trooper Ray Pierce told local media that no one suffered life-threatening injuries, but a few people had to be hospitalized.

The driver is facing charges for failure to reduce speed, Pierce said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.