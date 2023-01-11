Tesla to spend more than $700M on 5 expansion projects

Tesla is set to spend more than $700 million on five expansion projects, according to paperwork with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The expansion projects come at no surprise for Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, who represents the area around the Tesla site.

"I think it is absolutely important to recognize that, we expected expansion here," said Travillion.

Most of the projects are expected to start this month. The notifications include:

Project Name: Tesla Inc. Project Number: TABS2023008989 Facility Name: Cell 1 Start Date: 1/23/2023 Completion Date: 2/12/2024 Estimated Cost: $368,000,000 Square Footage: 693,093 ft 2

Project Name: Tesla Inc. Project Number: TABS2023008982 Facility Name: Drive Unit Start Date: 2/6/2023 Completion Date: 1/15/2024 Estimated Cost: $85,000,000 Square Footage: 423,032 ft 2

Project Name: Tesla Inc.Project Number:TABS2023008949 Facility Name: Cathode Start Date: 1/30/2023 Completion Date: 12/18/2023 Estimated Cost: $260,000,000 Square Footage: 321,186 ft 2

Project Name: Tesla Inc. Project Number: TABS2023009082 Facility Name: Die Shop Start Date: 1/30/2023 Completion Date: 2/19/2024 Estimated Cost: $59,000,000 Square Footage: 107,468 ft 2

Project Name: Tesla Inc. Project Number: TABS2023008944 Facility Name: Cell Test Lab Start Date: 1/30/2023 Completion Date: 9/25/2023 Estimated Cost: $3,700,000 Square Footage: 2,560 ft 2

The new space is expected to allow for the production of Tesla's new cyber-truck. The extra space could include the all-electric big rig, battery storage units and possibly even the robots Elon Musk is developing.

"And what you see is an expansion, because we do have a workforce here that is being trained in a manner in which it can take those jobs. We are we think that it is critical that when we have that type of investment, that it grow opportunity in the local areas. And that has been one of our focal points," said Travillion.

The expansion projects could mean more business for Chris Raeder who is the principal owner of Autocraft Bodywerks.

"I love building new shops. I want to be part of it," said Raeder.

Repairing Tesla vehicles is what he does now at two Austin locations.

"It's about people. It's about more than jobs. It's about developing people. It's about giving people a vision of the future, a bright future for them, for their families. I love training the people," said Raeder.

With more of the electric vehicles hitting the road, Raeder is opening another site in San Marcos. He is also break ground on a fourth location in Spicewood. His work force of about 50 will certainly also expand.

Autocraft General Manager Tammie Harper was organizing an employee appreciation lunch when FOX 7 spoke to her boss.

"Oh, I feel like we are on a big wave already. It's only going to get bigger, and it's only going to get better," said Harper.

Harper indicated a help wanted sign will stay out because of what’s happening at the Gigafactory. She said the jobs are well paying.

"You definitely have to have the knowledge to do it. We just hired another technician. We just hired a new CSR, but we've got job openings all over the place," said Harper.

Some of the openings are entry level.

"We can give them the training. We have a lot of people that come to us and start in our detail department. One of our top technicians down south started out as a detail technician, and he's one of the top paid technicians," said Harper.

With the Gigafacorty getting bigger, expansion of the infrastructure around the site remains a focus for Commissioner Travillion.

"Yes, we think that that type of growth is going to give us an opportunity to look at our infrastructure between 969 all the way up to 29 and identify what our arterioles look like and what needs to be expanded there to look at our water wastewater system to see whether it is adequate for the growth that is coming. All of those things will create jobs or create good paying jobs, and you won't necessarily have to have a college degree to get them," said Travillion.