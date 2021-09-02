Texans now can buy beer, wine two hours earlier on Sundays

This Sunday morning, Texans will be able to pick up a case of beer or a bottle of wine at convenience stores and grocery stores for the first time in decades.

"What this does, effectively, is give Texans two extra hours on Sunday to purchase alcohol," said Chris Porter, public information officer for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

"This is a really good thing for business. Not just for business, but for people, because they will be able to go to the lakes, rivers, parks early in the morning instead of having to wait until noon for the beer time to kick in and then to come buy beer and wine, which is a hassle," said Saif Bin Sadiq, manager at King’s convenance store in South Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill allowing for expanded hours into law back in June. It took effect September 1, just in time for one of the busiest weekends for alcohol sales.

"Especially with Labor Day, oh my God, I’ll be swamped," Sadiq said.

"We do expect plenty of interest across the state for Texans who are looking for a little more flexibility when it comes to planning out their grocery trips on Sunday," said Porter.

No longer will customers at the checkout counter be told they have to wait until noon on Sunday before they can buy their favorite alcoholic beverages.

"A lot of people, they don’t know. When they’re traveling, especially tourists, when they come to the city, they want to party. And they get out there to look for liquor, they can’t find any, last option is beer. And they come here to buy beer. When they realize the time is noon, it’s sad for them and now with the time change, that helps a little bit. They can start their early party from 10 a.m. and have fun all day," Sadiq said.

Advertisement

However, the law only applies to malt beverages and wine products. So it’s still not a complete 180 of Texas liquor laws. "The law does not affect liquor stores or package stores, those still must remain closed on Sundays," said Porter.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter