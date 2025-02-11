New Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives both wanted for crimes involving children: DPS

The Brief Two men have been added to Texas's 10 Most Wanted Lists. Brandon Hartfield, 37, of San Antonio, and Salvador Saucedo Jr, 37, of Bryan, are both wanted for crimes against children.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two people to their Texas' 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Brandon Hartfield, 37, of San Antonio, and Salvador Saucedo Jr, 37, of Bryan, are both wanted for crimes against children.

Brandon Hartfield

Brandon Hartfield (Texas DPS)

What we know:

Hartfield has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Hartfield has had a warrant from Bexar County for his arrest for sexual assault of a child and one from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation since August 2024.

His criminal history includes aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felonies, burglary of a habitation, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 6'3" and 235 lbs. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms and scars on his left leg and right forearm.

Salvador Saucedo Jr

Salvador Saucedo Jr (Texas DPS)

What we know:

Saucedo has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Saucedo is a convicted sex offender with multiple warrants out for his arrest, including from Gonzales County for indecency with a child by sexual contact since March 2024 and College Station for harassment since May 2024.

On Jan. 23, he was arrested in Bellville, but escaped from custody, leading to yet more warrants issued the next day, including:

Escape while arrested

Assault on a peace officer

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure to identify as a fugitive

Resisting arrest

On Jan. 27, another warrant was issued out of Brazos County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In August 2022, Saucedo was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident with an 11-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years’ probation and is required to register annually.

His extensive criminal history includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, indecency with a child by exposure, indecency with a child by sexual contact, stalking, unlawful carrying of a weapon, prohibited weapon (knuckles), and prohibited weapons (switchblade/knuckles).

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'11" and 190 lbs. He has tattoos on his face, neck, chest, and both arms and legs, as well as scars on his abdomen, left forearm, and upper left arm.

He has multiple aliases, including Salvador Sauceda Jr., Salvador Saucedo, Salvador Sergio Saucedo Jr., Sergio Saucedo, Sergie, Saucedo Sergie, and Sergio.

What you can do:

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to either of their arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section)

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend these fugitives themselves as they are considered armed and dangerous.