Texas-based abortion provider to move Texas clinics to New Mexico

Whole Woman’s Health announced Wednesday the organization is moving its four Texas clinics to New Mexico after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The organization plans to open a clinic in a border city in New Mexico to provide first and second trimester abortions.

"WWH has served Texans for nearly 20 years, and our love for Texans runs deep. Even when the courts and the politicians have turned their backs on Texans, we never will," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO. "With the shuttering of our four Texas clinics, we do not have the financial reserves to open in New Mexico without community support. We are asking for your help as we vacate our Texas clinics, move our needed equipment and supplies, buy and renovate a new clinic building, relocate and hire staff, and set up Whole Woman’s Health of New Mexico."

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. Because that decision put the issue back in the hands of the states, there were questions surrounding the legitimacy of a 1925 law that criminalized abortion.

On June 28, a Texas judge ordered that clinics did not have to abide by that 1925 law and could resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy until the state’s trigger law goes into effect.

But three days after that ruling, the Texas Supreme Court halted the order.

The court could make a more permanent ruling during a hearing scheduled for July 12.

It is unclear exactly when the state’s trigger law, which bans all abortions with some exceptions, will go into effect.

Senate Bill 8 is already in effect in Texas and bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected.