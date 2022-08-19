Texas adds 72,000 new jobs in July

There’s a lot to celebrate in the latest Texas jobs report.

July marks the eleventh straight month with new record levels of employment in the Lone Star State.

Job creation is way up and unemployment is down.

What's interesting is when you delve deeper into employee trends. Data shows many want to continue to work from home. Some are pushing for a hybrid model. It’s putting employers in a tough spot.

Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel touted the employment stats during a virtual media briefing Friday.

"We have added 72,000 more jobs to the Texas economy effective July," he said. "My top takeaway is just our record streak of job growth."

Texas has added more jobs this year than any year since 1990. But the types of jobs people are attracted to post-pandemic appear to be changing.

Jason Parma is a jobs expert at talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half.

"The first thing that we're seeing is the continuation of this movement towards a hybrid or remote work model," he said.

A 'help wanted' sign is posted in front of restaurant on February 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - The United States added an unexpectedly robust 467,000 jobs in January, according to Labor Department data released today that also significantly Expand

Parma says their research found some 41% of managers have lost employees because of return-to-office requirements. About 50% of workers surveyed say they would quit if required to return to the office full time.

"They're wanting to be able to know that they can balance their priorities, their children, along with whatever employee requirements that they have," he said.

People are looking for more flexibility from their employers after getting used to working from home for so long. But there are, of course, some jobs that just don't work working from home.

Nathan Price is a mechanic.

"I like going in because all of the tools I need to work at my level is at the facility," he said.

To keep these kinds of employees put, Parma says employers may need to look at other options like pay raises.

"There are some instances where on-site is important," he said.

With all of the job openings out there, it seems there's something for everyone.