Texas A&M president to step down in midst of LGBT course content controversy

The Brief Texas A&M President Mark Welsh III is stepping down Friday. His resignation follows the demotion of two administrators and the firing of a professor over a course content controversy. The Board of Regents has appointed Dr. John C. Sharp as interim president.



Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III is stepping down this week following a tumultuous time at the university.

Welsh will be stepping down effective Friday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. according to Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the TAMU Board of Regents.

What they're saying:

"President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication," said Chancellor Hegar. "We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead."

Board of Regents Chairman Robert Albritton added: "General Welsh’s legacy of leadership and service is one that the Aggie family will always remember. The Board of Regents is united in ensuring that this transition strengthens the university’s future and keeps Texas A&M true to its mission and values."

Welsh has been president of the university since December 2023, and had previously served as interim president since July 2023.

What's next:

In the coming days, the Board of Regents says it will initiate a national search for a permanent president and appoint an interim president to "ensure a seamless transition".

What's been happening at Texas A&M?

The backstory:

Welsh stepping down comes just over a week after he demoted two university administrators for apparently allowing course content that was not consistent with class descriptions.

Welsh announced the demotions earlier this month of "key leaders" in the university's College of Arts and Sciences, attributing them to misleading course descriptions and saying the school must keep its word and prevent students from being let down.

After the two administrators were demoted, a professor was terminated. Chancellor Hegar, in a statement, said the termination was due to the professor failing to align her course description with her actual course content.

Viral confrontation video

The demotions and firing followed a viral video showing a student confronting a professor over alleged LGBTQ content in a children's literature course.

The video, which doesn't identify any involved parties, appears to show a Texas A&M instructor defending such content.

Texas A&M course audit

Following the demotions and termination, the Board of Regents called for Chancellor Hegar to audit every course across the university system's campuses.

The Board says this is to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

State lawmakers call for terminations

The viral video prompted state lawmakers to call for terminations.

Gov. Greg Abbott called for the firing of "the professor who acted contrary to Texas law" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian), a former Aggie himself, didn't consider Abbott's stance aggressive enough, instead calling for Welsh himself to be fired.

Harrison has been a vocal opponent of LGBTQ coursework at Texas A&M.

Harrison also shared audio on X allegedly of a conversation between Welsh and a student, in which Welsh allegedly confirms Texas A&M has LGBTQ-related coursework.

In his post, Harrison says Welsh "even recommended creating a new ‘PROFESSIONAL TRACK FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO STUDY LGBTQ LITERATURE!’" and that he snapped back at the student "THERE ARE LGBTQ COURSES HERE AND HAVE BEEN FOR A LONG TIME!"

Is teaching LGBT content legal in Texas?

Dig deeper:

In the video of the classroom confrontation, the student references an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, titled "DEFENDING WOMEN FROM GENDER IDEOLOGY EXTREMISM AND RESTORING BIOLOGICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT."

In part, the order prevents federal funds from being used to promote gender ideology. It also defines gender as male and female, excluding any other identities.

In 2023, Texas banned DEI offices and programs at public universities.

On Jan. 1, 2026, Senate Bill 37 will go into effect, giving regents more power over course content in public universities.