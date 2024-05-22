An Amber Alert has been issued for two young Texas boys who were last seen Tuesday night.

According to the alert, Angel and Aiydann Ribera are believed to have been abducted and were last seen around 9 p.m. in Yorktown. Authorities believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

Left: Angel Ribera; Center: Aiydann Ribera: Top right: Julian Ribera (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Angel, a 5-year-old Hispanic male, is 3’5" tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Aiydann, a 4-year-old Hispanic male, is 3’0" tall, weighs 34 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon orange shirt, black pants and black shoes.

According to the Amber Alert, authorities are searching for 24-year-old Julian Ribera in connection with their abduction.

Authorities believe he is driving a black 2007 Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plate number FVK0342. He was reportedly last seen in San Antonio.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Dewitt County Sheriff’s Office at (361)275-5734.