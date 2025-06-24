Texas anti-NDA bill gets Abbott's signature, takes effect later this year

article

The Brief A new Texas law, "Trey's Law," will ban the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in civil cases involving sexual abuse, including those involving children or trafficking. The law aims to prevent the silencing of survivors. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill, which will go into effect on September 1, 2025.



A law banning nondisclosure agreements in sexual assault cases will take effect later this year after getting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signature Saturday.

Senate Bill 835, nicknamed "Trey's Law," bans NDAs in civil cases that prevent a person who was sexually abused from speaking out about the abuse. The law applies to cases also involving a child or trafficking.

"This is a critical step forward for justice, transparency, and the protection of future victims," Sen. Angela Paxton, the bill's author, said. "For too long, powerful institutions and individuals have used NDAs as a tool to cover up abuse and silence the voices of those they've harmed."

Paxton said the bill allows abuse survivors to "speak the truth."

The backstory:

The bill was named after Trey Carlock, a Dallas man who killed himself after he was groomed and sexually abused as a kid at a summer camp.

Carlock had pursued a civil lawsuit to seek damages for his abuse but was forced to sign an NDA for the settlement.

His sister testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee in March.

After Trey Carlock's death, Elizabeth Carlock Phillilps said she was determined to get the laws changed in Texas.

Elizabeth says Trey was retraumatized by signing a restrictive NDA.

What they're saying:

"Trey's Law honors the life of Trey Carlock by empowering others to break their silence, seek justice, and protect future victims," Paxton said. "Texas is sending a powerful message: the truth should never be hidden - and survivors will no longer be silenced by legal documents designed to protect predators."

Plano Republican Jeff Leach, who authored the House version of the bill, took to social media after the bill passed.

"Trey’s Law is a truly historic victory for survivors and victims and a death blow for their perpetrators hiding in the shadows," Leach said.

The woman who accused Gateway Church founder Robert Morris of sexually abusing her as a child testified during a committee meeting in March that she was offered a settlement and asked to sign an NDA.

Cindy Clemishire said she was offered a $25,000 settlement but refused to sign the NDA. She said the decision ultimately allowed her to get justice 40 years later.

"Because I refused to sign the NDA at age 37, I can sit here now at age 55 and share my story and be the voice for so many people," Clemishire said.

What's next:

The law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.