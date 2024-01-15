Texas arctic blast: How to determine frost bite, hypothermia

As Central Texas deals with sub-freezing temperatures through Wednesday, Jan. 17, people who are exposed to the elements are at risk for frost bite and hypothermia.

"It does not take very long. For frost bite, it could be minutes. And, likewise, for hypothermia, people don't need to think it takes hours, it doesn't. And, it depends from person to person," said Dr. Fahmi Farah, M.D. and Director of Global Health Alliance Foundation.

Dr. Farah, an invasive cardiologist in the Dallas area, said frostbite and hypothermia can happen in as little as 10 minutes when someone is exposed to extreme cold.

Frost bite can lead to loss of feeling in exposed skin, typically, nose, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes.

"Initially, it will start with a change of color in that area, say it's your fingers, they'll turn a bit reddish. But, then, you'll also begin to sense pain, followed by numbness. And, that's a little bit more advanced," Dr. Farah said.

Dr. Farah said if you're starting to feel numb, you need to immediately get indoors and get warm.

"If it's significant enough, you do need to seek medical attention because you could lose that part of the body if circulation is cut off for a long enough period," she said.

As for hypothermia, Dr. Farah said that typically happens when you're exposed to extreme cold and your body temperature falls below 95 degrees.

"Hypothermia is a much more dangerous condition, because it actually involves the entire body," Dr. Farah said. "If we're exposed to it for a long enough time, it can shut off our critical organs in the body and that could be deadly."

According to the CDC, warning signs of hyperthermia in adults include: shivering, exhaustion or feeling very tired, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss and slurred speech.

Again, if someone is experiencing this, they need to be brought indoors, covered with warm blankets, and 911 needs to be called for medical attention.

"For those of us who can stay indoors, that is my advice. And, if you see any of those signs, remove yourself from that area of cold and seek help," Dr. Farah said.