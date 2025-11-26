Texas Association of Business CEO sued amid allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power

article

The Brief Glenn Hamer, CEO of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), is being sued for alleged sexual assault, harassment, and career retaliation by a woman he mentored. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of "Jane Doe," seeks more than $10 million in damages and demands a jury trial. According to Buzbee, the TAB Board of Directors has placed Hamer on administrative leave while it conducts a full internal investigation into the claims.



The CEO of the Texas Association of Business (TAB) is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted, harassed and retaliated against her while serving as both her professional mentor and the chairman of an organization she founded, according to a lawsuit filed in Travis County.

The complaint was filed by prominent Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who released a video statement outlining his client’s allegations and urging the public and TAB board members to take the claims seriously.

Courtesy: Texas Association of Business (TAB)

Key allegations and named defendants

What we know:

In the civil filing submitted under the pseudonym "Jane Doe," the plaintiff accuses TAB President and CEO Glenn Hamer of leveraging his political and business influence to pursue a sexual relationship beginning in 2022 and later using his authority to harm her career when she rejected his advances.

The lawsuit also names the Texas Association of Business as a defendant, alleging negligence, retaliation, and vicarious liability.

According to the filing, Jane Doe is the founder and executive director of the Texas Venture Alliance (TVA), a statewide innovation and startup advocacy group.

In his video statement, Buzbee described Doe as an "accomplished and respected young woman" who built TVA, created marketing and fundraising strategies, and "quickly became well regarded by colleagues and industry partners."

Abuse of power & alleged sexual assault

What they're saying:

The lawsuit states that Hamer became chairman of the organization in 2024 after helping secure a large corporate donation, placing him in a position with direct control over Doe’s income and the organization’s funding.

According to the complaint and Buzbee’s statement, Hamer used his status as head of TAB to ingratiate himself with Doe, offering introductions, resources, and benefits for both her and TVA as their professional relationship grew.

Buzbee said Doe eventually tried to set boundaries and made clear she did not want a romantic relationship, but he alleges Hamer "begged, pleaded, harassed, and even cried" when she refused.

The complaint alleges that Hamer’s conduct escalated in May 2025, when he invited Doe to meet in Austin under the pretense of discussing business. Instead, the lawsuit claims, Hamer "repeatedly propositioned" her before attempting to remove her pants, climbing on top of her and assaulting her while intoxicated.

The suit alleges she resisted and eventually left the room, and that Hamer later apologized and offered her cash to "forget about it."

In his video, Buzbee said the incident was one of multiple occasions in which Doe claims Hamer behaved inappropriately, including episodes where he allegedly chased her barefoot through a hotel, followed her through hallways in pajamas and continued making unwanted advances in Denton and Washington, D.C.

Buzbee also asked that the press respect Doe’s privacy, noting that although her identity could likely be determined, she filed anonymously because she is an alleged victim.

TAB Board places Hamer on leave

Buzbee shared this statement from TAB Board of Directors Chair, BIll Jones:

"We are aware of the lawsuit that has been filed against TAB and its President & CEO. The Board has placed Mr. Hamer on administrative leave while it conducts a full internal investigation. TAB Vice President and Chief of Staff Megan Mauro will serve as interim CEO."

Claims of stalking and career sabotage

Dig deeper:

Doe asserts that when she continued to refuse his advances, Hamer retaliated by threatening to withdraw support for events, diverting funding opportunities away from the Texas Venture Alliance, and steering donations toward TAB or competing organizations.

The complaint also claims he copied her professional ideas, undermined her business relationships, and damaged her reputation across the state’s business community.

The suit states that Hamer made additional unwanted advances during events in Denton and Washington, D.C., and alleges he stalked her at conferences and hotels, causing her fear and distress. Doe further accuses Hamer of using his standing as head of the state’s most influential business group to isolate her and impede her career.

In his statement, Buzbee said Hamer was "in a position to hurt Jane Doe, and did so," alleging sabotage of TVA projects and partnerships. He added that her emotional and financial harm is "significant," and encouraged anyone with relevant information or similar experiences to contact his firm.

Buzbee also called on TAB’s board to conduct a "robust investigation" and to prevent any further retaliation against Doe.

Damages and trial

What's next:

The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Jane Doe is demanding a jury trial.

Buzbee said the case is pending in Travis County and that he hopes to secure a trial date within 18 months.