Texas Association of School Boards 'confused' by Abbott's letter about library books

The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) has responded to Gov. Greg Abbott's letter to remove materials from schools that expose children to pornography and other inappropriate content.

Abbott argued in the letter he sent Monday that the Texas Association of School Boards has an "obligation" to identify any inappropriate materials in its schools and "remove any such content."

"You have an obligation to Texas parents and students to ensure that no child in Texas is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content while inside a Texas public school," the governor wrote.

TASB noted in its response that it was "confused" by Abbott's letter since it has no regulatory authority over school districts and does not set the standards for instructional materials, including library books.

The letter also noted that in most school districts, the review and selection of individual library materials traditionally has been an administrative responsibility managed by professional district staff.

Read the Texas Association of School Boards' letter below:

We have received Governor Abbott’s letter regarding parent concerns about books and other content reportedly found in some Texas public school libraries. We are confused, though, as to why this letter was sent to the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), which has no regulatory authority over school districts and does not set the standards for instructional materials, including library books.

The role of a school board primarily includes establishing a strategic plan for the district, adopting policies in public meetings, approving the district’s budget, and selecting and evaluating a superintendent.

In most school districts, the review and selection of individual library materials traditionally has been an administrative responsibility managed by professional district staff.

Of course, school board trustees care deeply about parent concerns and community input. That’s why local school boards have policies and processes in place for parents to express their concerns about any matter affecting their local school community — including the challenge of library materials.

