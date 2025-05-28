Top Texas AG aides resigned amid harassment allegations, lawsuit claims

article

Two of the top members of Attorney General Ken Paxton's staff were forced to resign from their positions in 2023 over harassment allegations, according to a federal lawsuit.

Judd Stone, the former solicitor general, and Chris Hilton, a former assistant attorney general, were sued by another former employee of the attorney general's office.

Jordan Eskew claims that she was sexually harassed by Judd and frequently verbally abused by Hilton.

Eskew had left the attorney general's office with Stone, Hilton and others to defend Paxton during his impeachment trial.

While working for Stone Hilton PLLC, the law firm founded by Stone and Hilton, court documents state Eskew was called "white trash" by Stone for wearing turquoise earrings and was taken into a room with Stone and Hilton and verbally berated by Hilton because they said she took too long to bring them lunch.

The lawsuit claims that Stone would hang over upstairs railings and scream at female attorneys in the office.

In court documents, Eskew alleges Stone and Hilton would send her out to buy alcohol for the office and Stone would ask her to make him drinks.

Stone allegedly told Eskew and other employees that if they commented on his drinking they would be fired.

Return to the Attorney General's office

When the impeachment trial was over, Stone, Hilton and Eskew returned to the attorney general's office.

Eskew and another woman reported the instances of abuse to First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster, who recommended to Paxton that Stone and Chris Hilton be fired.

In an email sent by Webster and included as an exhibit in court filings, Paxton was said to be "shocked and appalled" at the accusations against Stone and Hilton.

The email also states that Stone had told one of the women about his desire to see Webster sexually assaulted in front of Webster's kids. Webster said in the email that he had "serious safety concerns" for his family.

Stone and Hilton were confronted by Webster and later by Judge Grant Dorfman. Court documents state Stone admitted to the accusations on both occasions, telling Dorfman that it was "okay" because it happened at their private law firm.

Hilton did not contest the allegations either time, court documents state.

Stone and Hilton each submitted their resignations on Oct. 17, 2023, after their conversation with Dorfman, giving no reason.

"It has been my distinct pleasure to serve the people of Texas," Stone said in his resignation.