Texas awarded $7.5 billion in federal funding for border security operations

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The Brief Texas will receive $7.5 billion in federal funding to reimburse the state for costs incurred during its border security operations. The reimbursement comes from a federal fund created under the One Big Beautiful Bill following an application Texas submitted in June seeking payback for over $10 billion in border spending. Texas is also seeking reimbursement for its remaining border security expenses through a separate Department of Justice funding pool.



Texas will receive $7.5 billion from the federal government to reimburse the state for border security costs, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Texas secures $7.5B federal reimbursement

What we know:

The reimbursement was approved through the State Border Security Reinforcement Fund, which was created under the federal One Big Beautiful Bill, according to Abbott’s office.

The governor’s office submitted Texas’ application to the Department of Homeland Security in June.

Texas spent more than $10 billion on border security efforts during the Biden administration, according to the governor’s office. The state’s June application sought reimbursement for those costs.

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Operation Lone Star wins

What they're saying:

Abbott said U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mullin confirmed the funding during a conversation Thursday.

"Texas held the line when Washington would not," Abbott said in a statement. "Texas taxpayers spent billions to stop illegal crossings, catch criminals, and seize deadly drugs. This reimbursement is a victory for those taxpayers."

Operation Lone Star deployed Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers to the border. The operation also included border barriers and technology intended to stop unauthorized crossings and intercept drugs.

Abbott’s office said illegal border crossings have declined by more than 80% under Operation Lone Star. The release did not provide additional data or a time frame for that figure.

Texas targets additional federal funding

What's next:

Texas also is applying for a portion of an additional $3 billion in Department of Justice funding, Abbott said. The state is seeking that money to cover the remaining costs it says were caused by the Biden administration’s immigration policies.