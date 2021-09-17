Texas Capitol Gift Shop releases 2021 commemorative holiday ornament

The Texas Capitol Gift Shop has released its 2021 commemorative holiday ornament. This is the 26th ornament in the series.

This year's design honors more than 100 years of musical performances.

Since the early 20th century, the Capitol has scheduled groups of all ages and musical varieties to perform for the public including school choirs, bands, orchestras, dancers, and others from all across the Lone Star State.

This year's ornament shows a group of carolers singing together on the South steps, encircled inside a fanciful snow globe.

Floating behind the Capitol dome are the music notes from the "Texas State Capitol Grand Waltz," a song composed by Leonora Rives and performed during the week of Capitol dedication festivities in May of 1888.

The ornament was designed in-house and hand-assembled in the United States. It costs $22 and can be bought online and in-store exclusively at the Texas Capitol Gift Shop and the Bullock Museum Store, both of which are operated by the Texas State Preservation Board.

Proceeds from your purchases benefit Texas Capitol preservation and educational programs. If purchased at the Bullock Museum Store, proceeds will contribute to the Bullock Museum's exhibitions and educational programming.

You can buy online at the Texas Capitol Gift Shop website or the Bullock Museum Store website.

Or you can visit the following locations to buy in-store:

Capitol Extension Store

1400 N. Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Capitol Visitors Center Store

112 E. 11th Street

Austin, TX 78701

Bullock Museum Store

1800 N. Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter