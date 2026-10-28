Texas Children’s Hospital launches detransition clinic after $10M settlement

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The Brief Texas Children's Hospital has opened a detransition clinic in accordance with a settlement reached earlier this year. The clinic provides care to those who previously received gender-transition care. It offers detransition-related care to patients through age 21 and detransition-related obstetric and gynecologic care to patients older than 21, according to the attorney general's office. The clinic is part of a larger settlement brought under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act.



Texas Children's Hospital has opened a detransition clinic under a settlement with the state's attorney general's office announced in May.

The agency describes the detransition clinic as a multidisciplinary clinic providing care to those who previously received gender-transition care. It offers detransition-related care to patients through age 21 and detransition-related obstetric and gynecologic care to patients older than 21, according to the attorney general's office.

Services provided by the clinic must be fully funded by the hospital for the first five years, based on the settlement.

What they're saying:

"In accordance with my settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital, the nation’s first-ever Detransition Clinic is now open," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in the announcement. "I will continue to ensure that this clinic provides the care and support that victims of the radical left’s gender ideology deserve. Together, we will protect our children and defeat the dangerous ideology that has inflicted irreversible harm on innocent kids."

Texas Children's Hospital, attorney general's office reach $10M settlement

In May, Texas Children's Hospital and the state attorney general's office reached a settlement that required the creation of the clinic. The claims were brought under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act.

In addition to the clinic, the hospital was required to pay $10 million, with more than $8 million going to the state, to resolve claims they billed Texas Medicaid for illegal "gender-transition" interventions. They will also pay $1.7 million to whistleblower Vanessa Sivadge.

In addition to the clinic and monetary penalties, the hospital permanently revoked the privileges of five doctors associated or previously associated with the hospital from working at the hospital.

The detransition clinic must also be promoted on the hospital's website.