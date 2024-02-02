Texas Children's Hospital to open new campus in northwest Austin

A new, state-of-the-art children's hospital will soon open in northwest Austin.

The Texas Children's Hospital North Austin campus opens later this month.

Out-patient services begin on Monday, while in-patient services will start on Feb. 20.

The new $485 million, 365,000 square foot campus is located on Lake Creek Parkway off of FM 620.

Hospital officials say it will provide the most advanced pediatric and women's care in central Texas.

"The tremendous growth that central Texas has experienced, there were honestly too many kids having to leave to get the care that they need," Russ Williams, senior vice president of the new hospital, said. "Texas Children's saw the opportunity, we saw the issue. We run towards problems. So, it was an amazing opportunity for us to come, bring the number one children's hospital in Texas and be able to keep children and women in central Texas for the care that they need."

Texas Children's also has hospitals in the Houston area.