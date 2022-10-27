Texas Coalition of Black Democrats discuss issues with Texas DHHS

The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, alongside former CPS youth, gathered in Austin to bring up issues they have with the State's Department of Health and Human Services.

For more than 10-years now, DHHS has been under investigation as one of the defendants in a federal class action lawsuit representing 10,000 children in long-term foster care.

The group says Senators Borris Miles and John Whitmire, along with State Representative Ron Renyolds, have requested a legislative inquiry into the Department of Health and Human Services.