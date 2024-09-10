Texas committee hearing cut short due to livestream hack

A hearing at the Texas Capitol was delayed on Tuesday, Sept. 10, due to the livestream being hacked.

The hack happened during the House Select Committee on Securing Texas From Hostile Foreign Organizations hearing.

Scott Braddock, from the Quorum Report, posted a video on X of the hack. The video showed images of cats smoking, racist messages, and videos of what appeared to be military exercises.

State lawmakers cut the livestream short and recorded audio of the remainder of the hearing.

Rep. Cole Hefner said the source of the attack is not yet known.