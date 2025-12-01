Texas councilmember resigns after business expansion clashes with city ethics policy

article

The Brief Burnet City Council member Tres Clinton resigned as he plans to expand his aviation business at the city-owned airport. Clinton says the move would violate Burnet’s ethics ordinance, which bars council members from using city facilities for personal financial gain. A special election to fill his seat will be held during the next regular city election in May 2026.



Burnet City Council member Tres Clinton has resigned from his seat as he prepares to expand his aviation business at the Burnet Municipal Airport, a move he said is prohibited under the city’s ethics rules.

Council member's resignation

What we know:

City officials received Clinton’s resignation on November 30. Although state law would allow an elected official to lease space in a city-owned hangar, Burnet’s ethics ordinance bars council members from using city-owned facilities for personal financial gain.

Clinton on Burnet's ethics ordinance

What they're saying:

In his resignation letter, Clinton cited the specific ethics rule, which prohibits any city official from intentionally or knowingly using city-owned facilities "for the pecuniary gain or advantage" of themselves or others. Clinton said pursuing the planned expansion of his business, C3 Air, would put him at odds with that rule.

He said the conflict was brought to his attention by the city, which he praised for maintaining "a high degree of integrity."

Conflicts with city council role

"I’m a fourth-generation Burnet local, and I’m blessed to be able to work at a place that is my home," Clinton wrote. "By having to pick my livelihood for my family or my position as an elected city official, I have no option but to choose my family and livelihood."

In a public Facebook post, Clinton said he did not like the idea of leaving office before completing his term but felt obligated to follow the city’s ethics code.

Clinton said the decision came after careful consideration.

"I’m happy that C3 Air is growing and sorry that it’s at the sacrifice of a seat that I was elected to," he wrote. "It has been such an honor to represent the people in Burnet."

Local perspective:

Clinton, who has served nearly nine years on the council, thanked residents for their support and encouraged them to stay engaged with local government.

City leaders expressed appreciation for Clinton’s service and dedication to Burnet residents.

Burnet City Council to hold special election in 2026

What's next:

Under the city charter, a special election to fill the unexpired term will be held during the next regular general election in May.