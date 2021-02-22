Texas couple saves stranded delivery driver from brutal winter storm

A Texas couple rescued and provided shelter to a delivery driver for nearly a week after she became stranded in their driveway during the brutal winter storm on Valentine's Day.

Chelsea Timmons said in a now-viral Facebook post that she was delivering groceries to the family in Austin last Sunday when her car spun out of control while attempting to go down their steep driveway. "I realized I had lost control of the car," she said. "I just braced myself for impact as the car slide towards their home."

Although she missed the home, Timmons ended up rolling into their flowerbed before hitting a tree stump. "I was able to get my car turned around but the slope was COVERED in ice and my wheels just spun and my car slide back down attempted after attempt," she wrote.

Timmons told "Good Morning America" that the couple, Nina Richardson and Doug Condon, tried to help her move the car but they were unsuccessful.

Richardson and Condon let Timmons wait inside for AAA but the company eventually told her she was "inaccessible due to current conditions," according to her Facebook post.

Timmons then tried to call an Uber, Lyft and taxi to take her to a nearby hotel but conditions worsened.

Shortly after, Richardson and Condon offered her an extra room in the home. The kind gesture brought tears to her eyes. "These people let a complete STRANGER stay the night! Not only that but cooked me a STEAK DINNER! definitely not how I imagined my Valentine’s Day!" she wrote.

Due to the intensity of the storm which resulted in widespread power outages and horrible road conditions, Timmons became a welcomed guest for six days.

When she suggested leaving, the couple would respond by saying, "could you make it there safely?" "What would you eat?" "What if they lose power" or "Isn’t the guest room better than the Hampton Inn?" she said.

Timmons said she would go back to the guest room each morning and "shed tears of joy." "Beyond grateful that I have been able to find comfort with strangers during this unprecedented Winter Storm," she said.

