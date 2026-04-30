Texas court pauses InfoWars turnover orders amid bid from The Onion

The Brief The Texas Third Court of Appeals stayed orders to turn over the assets belonging to political commentator Alex Jones’ firebrand InfoWars. The orders were issued after massive judgments were issued against Jones and Free Speech Systems, the company that controls InfoWars, after comments Jones made in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre. Judges paused the orders while the court considers bankruptcy stay issues.



The Onion is again in a holding pattern in its effort to take over InfoWars after a Texas court paused orders meant to turn over assets tied to political commentator Alex Jones’ firebrand.

What we know:

The Texas Third Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed orders forcing the turnover of assets to settle massive judgments against InfoWars and Free Speech Systems, the company that controls it.

The backstory:

The judgments came after lawsuits against Jones were filed by the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre over comments he made in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 20 children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school.

Since then, satirical news brand The Onion has been trying to buy InfoWars and turn it into a parody site.

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What's next:

The latest decision pauses enforcement of the turnover while the court gathers more information about whether the orders violate an automatic stay triggered by the bankruptcy filing of FSS.

Ultimately, a buyer like The Onion could step in during bankruptcy or Sandy Hook families could directly collect on their judgments.