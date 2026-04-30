The Brief Camp Mystic withdraws 2026 summer camp license application Withdrawal comes after hearings with a Texas legislative committee over deadly July floods 25 campers, 2 counselors died in the floods; one is still missing



Camp Mystic has withdrawn its summer camp license application for 2026.

This comes after hearings with a Texas legislative committee concerning the deadly floods last July.

Twenty-five campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic died in the floods. One camper, Cile Steward of Austin, is still missing.

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘Thankful’: Texas leaders react to Camp Mystic closing for 2026 season

What they're saying:

Camp directors informed the Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday about the withdrawal.

"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July’s tragedy," said the camp in a release.

"We commend DSHS for their testimony this week that recognized their legal obligations. But rather than risk defending our rights under Texas law in a manner that may unintentionally effect further harm, we choose rather to withdraw our application for the 2026 camp season," the camp added.

The camp says that it will continue to "fully cooperate" with all ongoing investigations, comply with very lawful requirements and continue supporting recovery and healing efforts.

Letter to Camp Mystic families

FOX Television Stations also obtained a copy of the letter Camp Mystic sent out to families regarding the withdrawal.

In the letter, Camp Mystic directors say that they have received letters and calls from families wanting the camp to reopen.

"We are profoundly grateful for every individual effort made on behalf of camp," the letter reads. "At the same time, we recognize that our broader community continues to grieve a profound loss, and that many families continue to carry unimaginable pain. In this moment, we believe stepping back is the right and responsible decision for the 2026 camp season."

The backstory:

Less than a year after the deadly floods, Camp Mystic had applied to renew its license with DSHS in order to reopen its Cypress Lake location, which hadn't sustained as much damage the previous summer.

Over 20 deficiencies were recently cited in the camp's license applications, including concerns over its flash flood evacuation plan. It was one of 174 Texas camps told to revise their emergency plans before reopening.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called on DSHS to deny the license, questioning how many deaths it should take for a camp to lose operating privileges.

Camp Mystic officials testify during legislative hearings

Camp Mystic has been at the center of a series of Texas legislative hearings this week concerning its response to the deadly flooding that struck Central Texas last July.

Members of the Eastland family, who operates Camp Mystic, testified before a joint legislative committee.

The family says they did everything they could as the unimaginable flood tore through Camp Mystic on the morning of July 4th. The camp was relying on guidance from experts, government officials and more than a century of camp history.

Camp directors also apologized to the families of the ‘Heaven's 27' during their testimony.

Lawmakers pressed the Eastlands on several key decisions made during the flood, including the failure to use the camp’s loudspeaker system to warn campers.

Another critical moment came under scrutiny when lawmakers questioned why staff removed property from the river ahead of the flooding but did not immediately respond to calls for help from campers.

Medical officer admits failure to report deaths

Camp Mystic director and Chief Medical Officer, Mary Liz Eastland, had previously admitted she did not report the deaths in an evidentiary hearing earlier in the month.

On Tuesday, she confirmed nothing had changed.

Under the Texas Administrative Code, camps must report deaths to the Department of State Health Services within 24 hours. Failure to do so can lead to license deficiencies.

What's next:

There are still many lawsuits pending against Camp Mystic in connection with the deadly floods.

Camp Mystic says it will be communicating with families directly about refunding deposits and tuition.