WATCH LIVE: Group holds rally in Austin in support of death row inmate Robert Roberson

Supporters will gather at the Texas State Capitol Saturday afternoon to offer their support for death row inmate Robert Roberson in his fight for a new trial ahead of his scheduled execution.

Among those speaking on Saturday is Roberson's attorney, Gretchen Sween.

Roberson is scheduled to be executed Oct. 16.

Roberson seeking new trial, not clemency

Last month, Roberson's attorney said they would not seek clemency for Roberson, calling it a "grossly inadequate remedy."

"A commutation of sentence is not justice for an innocent man who was wrongfully convicted of a crime that never occurred," Sween said. "Relief for Mr. Roberson must come from the courts."

Robert Roberson 'shaken baby' conviction

Robert Roberson, 58, spent almost 22 years on Texas death row for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis

Roberson, 58, was convicted in 2003 of killing his 2-year-old daughter in Palestine, Texas in 2002.

He took her to the emergency room with a high fever, where medical staff determined her condition was consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."

Roberson's attorneys have challenged that diagnosis, calling it "junk science." They say Nikki died from natural causes, likely undiagnosed pneumonia.

Robert Roberson's stay of execution

The last attempt to execute Roberson was halted by an emergency decision by a Texas court in the final hour of the day of his planned death.

After his team had filed for clemency, begged for a retrial, and petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to intervene, the Texas House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence finally issued a subpoena that threw a wrench in the works.

The committee's move caused the Supreme Court to pause the execution to review the request, and ended up delaying another execution date until almost exactly one year later.

If Roberson's Oct. 16 execution goes through, he would be the first person in the US to be executed based on a shaken baby conviction.