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The Brief Alabama Gov.-elect Tommy Tuberville invited Texans and businesses to "flee the woke-show" for Alabama. His post responded to a video celebrating Texas’ racial and LGBTQ+ diversity, apparently at an Equality Texas event. Democrats won the governor’s race and Texas House; Republicans kept control of the state Senate.



Alabama Gov.-elect Tommy Tuberville invited Texans worried about their state's new Democratic leadership to "flee the woke-show" and come to Alabama.

Tuberville's comments come in response to a post by conservative social media account Libs of TikTok, which posted a video from what appears to be an event hosted by Equality Texas.

In the video, a speaker says, "Texas is Black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is lesbian. Texas is all of us."

What they're saying:

"To any red-blooded patriot or business wanting to flee the woke-show that is coming to Texas…Alabama is open for business," Tuberville said on X.

Democrats elected in Texas statewide elections

Texas will be under Democratic control for the first time in more than 30 years after electing Gina Hinojosa as governor and sending James Talarico to the U.S. Senate.

Democrats also won statewide races down the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner. Democrats will also control the state's House of Representatives and state Board of Education.

Republicans maintained control of the Texas Senate.

Sen. Ted Cruz is the only Republican serving in a statewide elected office.

Equality Texas, the organization shown in the video, endorsed Hinojosa and Talarico along with other Democratic candidates down the ballot.

On Nov. 10, they posted on Facebook: "We're looking cautiously optimistic to see what can be accomplished in this new legislative landscape."

The organization has not yet returned a request for comment on the post.

Big picture view:

Tuberville has long been against things he considers "woke."

As senator, he held up hundreds of military promotions over a Biden administration rule that would reimburse service members if they had to travel out of state for an abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

He has also expressed support for executive orders from President Donald Trump that would prohibit funds to schools that teach "woke, anti-American ideologies."

Tuberville is a former college football head coach who coached at Texas Tech from 2010 to 2012 with a record of 20-17.