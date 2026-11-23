The Brief Region round for 2026 Texas high school football playoffs starts this week Check out the schedule for Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.

Check out the highlights and scores from Week 2 of the playoffs here.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

Playoffs Week 1

Division I

Lake Travis vs SA Northside Brennan: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at San Marcos’ UFCU Stadium

Round Rock vs SA Northside Harlan: Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. at San Marcos’ UFCU Stadium

Division II

Austin Westlake vs Edinburg Vela: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Dripping Springs vs PSJA North: Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Division I

A&M Consolidated vs Pflugerville Weiss: Friday, Nov 27 at 1 p.m. at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Austin Anderson vs Boerne Champion: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

Division II

Boerne vs Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch: Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Division II

Waco La Vega vs Wimberley: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Division II

Blanco vs East Bernard: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Division I

Mason vs De Leon: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Thorndale vs Ganado: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium