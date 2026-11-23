Texas high school football playoffs 2026: Region round begins this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2026 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the area round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.
Check out the highlights and scores from Week 2 of the playoffs here.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
Playoffs Week 1
Class 6A
Division I
- Lake Travis vs SA Northside Brennan: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at San Marcos’ UFCU Stadium
- Round Rock vs SA Northside Harlan: Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. at San Marcos’ UFCU Stadium
Division II
- Austin Westlake vs Edinburg Vela: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
- Dripping Springs vs PSJA North: Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Class 5A
Division I
- A&M Consolidated vs Pflugerville Weiss: Friday, Nov 27 at 1 p.m. at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
- Austin Anderson vs Boerne Champion: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
Division II
- Boerne vs Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch: Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Class 4A
Division II
- Waco La Vega vs Wimberley: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Class 3A
Division II
- Blanco vs East Bernard: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Class 2A
Division I
- Mason vs De Leon: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium
- Thorndale vs Ganado: Friday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
The Source: Information comes from the Associated Press