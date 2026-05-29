Austin traffic: William Cannon Drive bridge over I-35 to shut down due to construction

The Brief Starting on Friday, May 29, at 10 p.m., the bridge over I-35 at William Cannon Drive will be shut down in both directions The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. The same closure will happen again next weekend, June 5-8



If you're planning on driving in South Austin this weekend, expect some delays.

What they're saying:

Starting on Friday, May 29, at 10 p.m., the bridge over I-35 at William Cannon Drive will be shut down in both directions. The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

The same closure will happen from June 5–8.

The closure is part of the I-35 Capital Express South project. TxDOT crews are using the closure to install new construction beans.

All traffic will detour to the I-35 frontage roads on Stassney Lane and Slaughter Lane.

I-35's main lanes will also be reduced in both directions.