Austin traffic: William Cannon Drive bridge over I-35 to shut down due to construction
AUSTIN, Texas - If you're planning on driving in South Austin this weekend, expect some delays.
What they're saying:
Starting on Friday, May 29, at 10 p.m., the bridge over I-35 at William Cannon Drive will be shut down in both directions. The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.
The same closure will happen from June 5–8.
The closure is part of the I-35 Capital Express South project. TxDOT crews are using the closure to install new construction beans.
All traffic will detour to the I-35 frontage roads on Stassney Lane and Slaughter Lane.
I-35's main lanes will also be reduced in both directions.
The Source: Information from TxDOT