Expand / Collapse search

Austin traffic: William Cannon Drive bridge over I-35 to shut down due to construction

By
Updated  May 29, 2026 5:43 PM CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Weekend delays expected in South Austin

Weekend delays expected in South Austin

If you're planning on driving in South Austin this weekend, expect some delays.

The Brief

    • Starting on Friday, May 29, at 10 p.m., the bridge over I-35 at William Cannon Drive will be shut down in both directions
    • The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.
    • The same closure will happen again next weekend, June 5-8

AUSTIN, Texas - If you're planning on driving in South Austin this weekend, expect some delays.

What they're saying:

Starting on Friday, May 29, at 10 p.m., the bridge over I-35 at William Cannon Drive will be shut down in both directions. The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m.

The same closure will happen from June 5–8. 

The closure is part of the I-35 Capital Express South project. TxDOT crews are using the closure to install new construction beans.

All traffic will detour to the I-35 frontage roads on Stassney Lane and Slaughter Lane.

I-35's main lanes will also be reduced in both directions. 

The Source: Information from TxDOT

AustinTraffic