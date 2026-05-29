New Texas Game Wardens, State Police graduate at Texas Capitol

The Brief A new group of Texas Game Wardens and State Police graduated on Friday, May 29 Twenty-four Texas Game Wardens and four State Park Police officers took the oath. The graduates also received their assignment Governor Greg Abbott was the featured speaker for the ceremony



The newest group of Texas Game Wardens and State Police officers graduated at the Texas Capitol on Friday.

What they're saying:

The Texas State House chamber was the last step in a long process for the 68th cadet class of Game Wardens and State Police.

The Friday morning ceremony began with Col. Ron VanderRoest. He said honor, commitment and service are the guiding principles for the job the graduates are taking on.

"We serve our state, its wildlife, its waters, and its people. Whether it's performing search and rescues, tracking down poachers, educating kids about conservation, or standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow Texans during a disaster, our mission is one of purpose. You are not just peace officers. You are ambassadors of conservation. You are defenders of tradition. You are the last line of defense for the heritage of Texas. And with this comes an incredible responsibility," said Vander Roest.

Twenty-four Texas Game Wardens and four State Park Police officers took the oath. The following are the graduates and their assignment areas.

Texas Game Wardens

Bryson Ballard – Runnels County

Justin Christoph – Polk County

Brady Crump – Polk County

Brenna Downey – Galveston County

Kylan Edwards – Andrews and Gaines Counties

Erick Hall – Webb County

Dawson Hervey – Jefferson County

Jesse Hoke – McMullen County

Ethan Janecka – Val Verde County

Evan Joseph – Reeves County

Dylan Koch – Chambers County

Gavin Martinez – Zapata County

Rachel McMurray – Duval County

Nohely Mejia – Maverick County

Michael Muniz – Denton County

Aaron Petta – Tarrant County

Janson Robeson – Harris County

Julia Ryza – Harris County

Miguel Salvo – Matagorda County

Shelby Summerville – Zapata County

Robert Tarbet – Terrell County

Austin Thompson – El Paso and Hudspeth Counties

Daniel Walton – Carson and Hutchinson Counties

Ty Washington – Midland, Crane and Ector Counties

Texas State Park Police Officers

Bryson Catlett – Garner State Park

Millton Correia – Garner State Park

Mitchell Glover – Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Sarah-Hope Parohl – Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

There were cheers as new badges were pinned on. And later, outside the House chamber, there were hugs and handshakes. Ty Washington’s family was among those who attended.

"You think job well done. We finally can let him go and serve the community and be great. And yeah, it's a good feeling," said Ryan Washington, Ty’s father.

The ceremony was also a farewell. The group is being deployed to 26 counties and to three state parks. Evan Joseph is heading almost as far west as you can go in Texas.

"His county is very large from the tip of the Fort Davis mountains all the way to New Mexico. And so, big county, a lot of responsibilities, but just an amazing opportunity. Parks and Wildlife is a great organization and I just look forward to the future for him. But yeah, there's going to be worries, nights, and stories and all those things, but just look forward to his future," said James Joseph, Evan’s father.

The commissioning included six women. Shelby Summerville is the first in her family to wear a badge. She had this message for girls with the same dream.

"Go for it. I mean, you're definitely capable. Texas Parks and Wildlife is a great department to work for, and we would be lucky to have you," said Summerville.

Governor Greg Abbott was the featured speaker for the ceremony.

"You are all now guardians. Of places that cannot speak for themselves," said Gov. Abbott.

The governor reminded the new Game Wardens and State Police that they are also first responders. He noted the July 4th floods, where Game Wardens are credited with saving several hundred lives. And they also continue to play a critical role along the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

"You are Texas's all weather, all terrain, all mission force to ensure that we protect the great state of Texas," said Abbott.

That big mission is something the family of Gavin Martinez knows firsthand. On Friday, he joined his dad in the ranks.

"I have seen my husband do it for about 18–19 years now, so I know what it takes, and I don't doubt it one bit that my son has what it takes to do it, but yes, it's a lot of time that you're committing to serve the people of our community," said Darcy Martinez, Gavin’s mom.

The cadet academy takes eight months to complete.

Texas Game Wardens are a unique law enforcement branch. They have to know four different sets of law enforcement rules:

The Parks and Wildlife code; dealing with boating, hunting and fishing as well as conservation.

The standard police code for arrests.

The criminal procedural code for evidence collection.

Federal laws because they work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA.

The 68th Cadet Class started with 40 cadets and ended with 28. The agency currently has a little more than 500 commissioned Game Wardens and about 150 State Park Police officers.