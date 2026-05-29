New Texas Game Wardens, State Police graduate at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - The newest group of Texas Game Wardens and State Police officers graduated at the Texas Capitol on Friday.
What they're saying:
The Texas State House chamber was the last step in a long process for the 68th cadet class of Game Wardens and State Police.
The Friday morning ceremony began with Col. Ron VanderRoest. He said honor, commitment and service are the guiding principles for the job the graduates are taking on.
"We serve our state, its wildlife, its waters, and its people. Whether it's performing search and rescues, tracking down poachers, educating kids about conservation, or standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow Texans during a disaster, our mission is one of purpose. You are not just peace officers. You are ambassadors of conservation. You are defenders of tradition. You are the last line of defense for the heritage of Texas. And with this comes an incredible responsibility," said Vander Roest.
Twenty-four Texas Game Wardens and four State Park Police officers took the oath. The following are the graduates and their assignment areas.
Texas Game Wardens
- Bryson Ballard – Runnels County
- Justin Christoph – Polk County
- Brady Crump – Polk County
- Brenna Downey – Galveston County
- Kylan Edwards – Andrews and Gaines Counties
- Erick Hall – Webb County
- Dawson Hervey – Jefferson County
- Jesse Hoke – McMullen County
- Ethan Janecka – Val Verde County
- Evan Joseph – Reeves County
- Dylan Koch – Chambers County
- Gavin Martinez – Zapata County
- Rachel McMurray – Duval County
- Nohely Mejia – Maverick County
- Michael Muniz – Denton County
- Aaron Petta – Tarrant County
- Janson Robeson – Harris County
- Julia Ryza – Harris County
- Miguel Salvo – Matagorda County
- Shelby Summerville – Zapata County
- Robert Tarbet – Terrell County
- Austin Thompson – El Paso and Hudspeth Counties
- Daniel Walton – Carson and Hutchinson Counties
- Ty Washington – Midland, Crane and Ector Counties
Texas State Park Police Officers
- Bryson Catlett – Garner State Park
- Millton Correia – Garner State Park
- Mitchell Glover – Lake Corpus Christi State Park
- Sarah-Hope Parohl – Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
There were cheers as new badges were pinned on. And later, outside the House chamber, there were hugs and handshakes. Ty Washington’s family was among those who attended.
"You think job well done. We finally can let him go and serve the community and be great. And yeah, it's a good feeling," said Ryan Washington, Ty’s father.
The ceremony was also a farewell. The group is being deployed to 26 counties and to three state parks. Evan Joseph is heading almost as far west as you can go in Texas.
"His county is very large from the tip of the Fort Davis mountains all the way to New Mexico. And so, big county, a lot of responsibilities, but just an amazing opportunity. Parks and Wildlife is a great organization and I just look forward to the future for him. But yeah, there's going to be worries, nights, and stories and all those things, but just look forward to his future," said James Joseph, Evan’s father.
The commissioning included six women. Shelby Summerville is the first in her family to wear a badge. She had this message for girls with the same dream.
"Go for it. I mean, you're definitely capable. Texas Parks and Wildlife is a great department to work for, and we would be lucky to have you," said Summerville.
Governor Greg Abbott was the featured speaker for the ceremony.
"You are all now guardians. Of places that cannot speak for themselves," said Gov. Abbott.
The governor reminded the new Game Wardens and State Police that they are also first responders. He noted the July 4th floods, where Game Wardens are credited with saving several hundred lives. And they also continue to play a critical role along the border as part of Operation Lone Star.
"You are Texas's all weather, all terrain, all mission force to ensure that we protect the great state of Texas," said Abbott.
That big mission is something the family of Gavin Martinez knows firsthand. On Friday, he joined his dad in the ranks.
"I have seen my husband do it for about 18–19 years now, so I know what it takes, and I don't doubt it one bit that my son has what it takes to do it, but yes, it's a lot of time that you're committing to serve the people of our community," said Darcy Martinez, Gavin’s mom.
The cadet academy takes eight months to complete.
Texas Game Wardens are a unique law enforcement branch. They have to know four different sets of law enforcement rules:
- The Parks and Wildlife code; dealing with boating, hunting and fishing as well as conservation.
- The standard police code for arrests.
- The criminal procedural code for evidence collection.
- Federal laws because they work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA.
The 68th Cadet Class started with 40 cadets and ended with 28. The agency currently has a little more than 500 commissioned Game Wardens and about 150 State Park Police officers.
The Source: Information from interviews conducted by FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski